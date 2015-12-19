Back in our day, we played mermaids by belting blankets around our legs and flopping around on the living room floor. Kids these days have it better, with an abundance of beautiful, commercially made tails on the market — especially little girls named Everly Tatum. Also, grown-up mamas named Jenna Dewan-Tatum.
Channing Tatum snapped this photo, apparently amused by this uber-girly moment of make-believe. If you squint into the background, you can see the box in which one of the matching fins arrived. It's a Fin Fun tail that can actually be used in the water. The mere fact that these things now exist is more or less throwing us into a fit of jealousy that may or may not be making us long for a daughter of our own, just as an excuse to get our own coordinating pair.
Even as the Tatums continue to shield daughter Everly's face, we're grateful to Papa Channing for sharing this moment of domestic bliss. Next stop, Weeki Wachee.
OPENING IMAGE: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement