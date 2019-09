There's a lot to love about Step Up. It's got all the dance movie and performing arts school clichés we crave — even critics praised the " easy chemistry " between Dewan and Tatum, and " admittedly sensational dancing ." Clunky dialogue and a well-worn plot meant that it wasn't exactly a showcase for raw acting talent. Its stars became household names for teen fans, but while Step Up became a niche franchise, that's the last dancing movie we've seen from Dewan. Like we said, this is not the heyday of big song-and-dance productions.Tatum had a bigger range of movies under his belt before Step Up, and he could use his beefcake status to star in action flicks (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra) and romances (Dear John). It wasn't so easy for Dewan to, er, step up into anything new. Is it that "hot girls" don't get the benefit of the doubt, as far as casting? As his star rose, she got parts in TV movies (Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleading Scandal) and straight-to-DVD flicks (American Virgin). Instead of her career, we began hearing about Dewan as the girlfriend, and then wife, of Channing. When she chose to hyphenate her last name, you could even say that was an acknowledgement that her professional identity would be forever entwined with his.Then, in 2011, it looked like she might get another shot at something big when she was cast in the controversial series The Playboy Club. Alas, audiences were pretty fatigued with the Mad Men-created nostalgia for early '60s sets, and critics panned the Goodfellas-meets-Showgirls plot. The show lasted three episodes.At least she was back on the radar — which meant she got to be skinned alive on American Horror Story: Asylum. That Ryan Murphy seal of approval is never a bad thing. It might be part of a better turn of luck she's had ever since. For two seasons of Lifetime's Witches of East End, she played Freya, a Long Island bartender who learns that she and her sister are witches destined to die young and be reincarnated over and over to torture their powerful witch mother. She got to be the hot girl, of course, but also the passionate, intuitive dreamer. Also, there were all sorts of soapy shenanigans involving her love triangle with two brothers (also reincarnated) and a whole lot of supernatural enemies. Though the show was axed — blame witch fatigue — it gave us a glimpse of how far Dewan-Tatum has come as an actress.