

After guest spots on shows like Quintuplets (yes, that was a thing) and Joey, Dewan (not yet Tatum) had the dubious honor of starring in Tamara (2005), a derivative horror movie about a nerd who comes back to life as a hot girl to torture the kids who accidentally killed her. Not that there isn't this kind of movie in many an actor's résumé, but we can see this as an early sign of one aspect of her career: She can't ever be cast as someone less than sizzling hot. Fortunately, less than a year later, Dewan got to show off her skills as a troubled kid-turned-ballroom-dancer in 2006's Take the Lead, with Antonio Banderas. That, in turn, led to Step Up.



