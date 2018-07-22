Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Supergirl
Work & Money
Here's How Much NFL Cheerleaders Make
by
Ludmila Leiva
Looking for recaps, spoilers, & news for Supergirl? Catch up, here.
More from Supergirl
TV Shows
Supergirl
Will Feature TV's First Ever Trans Superhero
Meagan Fredette
Jul 22, 2018
Entertainment News
Supergirl
Executive Producer Fired After 19 Men & Woman Claim He Sexually...
Meagan Fredette
Nov 29, 2017
Beauty
We Can't Stop Watching This
Wonder Woman
Transformation
Samantha Sasso
Jun 8, 2017
TV Shows
Supergirl
Started The
Glee
Reunion We All Deserve
Before this week, there was one fact in the CW’s quartet of DC Universe series that went largely and criminally ignored: half of the show’s leads are
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Supergirl
's Alex Finally Comes Out To The Rest Of The Group
Earlier this season, Supergirl finally gave fans the kiss between Alex and Maggie that everyone was rooting for. Alex's sexuality has been an important
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
The
Flash
&
Supergirl
's Cross...
Rachel Bloom has an exciting new addition to her songwriting credits. She's creating music for an upcoming The Flash-Supergirl crossover episode, and she
by
Suzannah Weiss
TV Shows
There's Going To Be A Mini
Glee
Reunion — But Not Where ...
Gleeks, start your vocal exercises: There's about to be a mini-reunion that'll have you hitting those high notes. Darren Criss, everyone's favorite
by
Christopher Luu
Entertainment News
Report:
Supergirl
Star Melissa Benoist & Blake Jenner To...
Supergirl is about to be super-single. TMZ is reporting that CW star Melissa Benoist has filed for divorce from husband Blake Jenner. The couple, who met
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
Alex Got Friend-Zoned in
Supergirl
& We Can All Relate
The CW did a great job of hyping up viewers over the queer plotline in Supergirl that producers promised earlier this year. Fans were freaking out about
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
Supergirl
Fans Were Really Impressed With How This Chara...
This week, Supergirl's producers made good on a promise that a major DCTV character would come out this season. On Monday night, the show's fan theories
by
Hunter Harris
TV Shows
A
Supergirl
Character Will Come Out, But Is That Enough?
For years, Hollywood has had a problem with openly gay characters. This has been especially true for shows centered on superheroes and comic book
by
Morgan Baila
Entertainment News
Supergirl
Actor Says His Cousin Is Trapped At An Anti-Ga...
Update: The founder and executive director of Heartlight Ministries denies Jordan's claims that his cousin Sarah is being held at the school or
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
Supergirl
Stuntwoman Crushes Impossible
American Nin...
Jessie Graff, once again, made American Ninja Warrior history. She was the first woman to qualify for the city finals in season five. Now, she’s the
by
Michael Hafford
TV Shows
Supergirl
Will Move To The CW
CBS is getting out of the superhero business. The network’s foray into the comic book world ended today when Warner Bros. TV confirmed that season two
by
Michael Hafford
TV Shows
Supergirl
Episode 8 Recap: Family Matters
So Aunt Astra was just trying to save Krypton from climate change and is maybe a totally sympathetic character? Hold on, let's back up a bit: We've got a
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
Supergirl
Episode 7 Recap: Normal-ish
Kara has longed to feel normal. Well, now she gets her chance. The fight with Red Tornado last week drained her powers, leaving her vulnerable to
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
Supergirl
Episode 6 Recap: Getting Angry
Kara Zor-El certainly seems like a happy-go-lucky hero compared to, say, Jessica Jones, but don't think that Supergirl doesn't have angst. "Red Faced"
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
Sex & The Female Superhero
The beginning of episode three of Jessica Jones is a sex-a-thon. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and bartender Luke Cage (Mike Colter), having discovered
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
Supergirl
Episode 5 Recap: Can A Superh...
This week the show gets Anne-Marie Slaughtered: Can Supergirl have it all? At least Cat tells Kara that she has “stumbled upon the most annoying
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
Melissa Benoist's Husband Will Be On
Supergirl
Melissa Benoist's off-screen love interest is coming to potentially woo her on Supergirl. CBS confirmed to Refinery29 that the show has cast Blake
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
Supergirl
Episode 4 Recap: She's A Real...
Last week, Kara felt the pressure of being Superman's cousin. This week, it's Alex who has to deal with the burden of family. Eliza Danvers (Helen
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
CBS Won’t Air This
Supergirl
Episode Tonight In Light Of...
An episode of Supergirl — in which the hero tries to protect National City from someone orchestrating bombings — will no longer air on CBS tonight in
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
Supergirl
Episode 3 Recap: When Cousin ...
Supergirl: Millennial nuisance? This week, Kara's problem has less to do with her gender and more to do with her generation. The episode starts right
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
Supergirl
Episode 2 Recap: #Terriblegirl
Does Kara have more to prove than your average, everyday superhero because she’s a woman? That’s one of the first questions posed during the second
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
It's Annoying That
Supergirl
Perpetuated This Stereotype
There was a lot to like during the series premiere of CBS’ Supergirl Monday night, but there was also one moment that drove us a little insane. During
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
Supergirl
Premiere Recap: She Can Fly
Here's what I love about Supergirl so far: Sure, there are hints of romance, but this show is mostly about Kara’s platonic relationships with the other
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
Will
Supergirl
Take Flight?
There are so many moments during the Supergirl pilot when you’ll raise your fist in solidarity with what Kara Danvers, née Zor-El, is saying, doing,
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
Melissa Benoist Has The Perfect Response To Jeb Bush Saying Super...
Last week, Jeb Bush made some extremely questionable remarks about the new CBS show Supergirl. Today, Supergirl herself, Melissa Benoist, lobbed in her
by
Molly Horan
Pop Culture
Jenna Dewan-Tatum Is An Underrated Star — Here's Why
Jenna Dewan-Tatum is poised for what looks like a pretty fun gig with promise: A recurring role in CBS' Supergirl as Lucy Lane. The show's pilot (which
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Entertainment News
Jeb Bush Calls Supergirl “Hot,” World Collectively Cringes
The good news? Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush is becoming more aware of moments when he says something totally off-color. The bad news? He's
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted