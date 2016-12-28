Supergirl is about to be super-single.
TMZ is reporting that CW star Melissa Benoist has filed for divorce from husband Blake Jenner. The couple, who met while starring on Glee, were married in 2015. They do not have any children.
Benoist, 28, reportedly cited irreconcilable differences. She is asking that neither she nor 24-year-old Jenner, currently starring in The Edge of Seventeen, receive spousal support. She is also seeking to restore her legal name to Melissa Benoist.
Representatives for the actors have not yet responded to Refinery29's request for confirmation. The news, however, seems to have hit Benoist and Jenner's fans hard.
A photo of the stars posted on Jenner's Instagram to celebrate his wife's October birthday has fetched comments from fans begging them to rethink their relationship.
"Please think the divorce over," pleaded one fan.
"SOULMATES AND BEST FRIENDS please dont be true!!!!!!" added another.
