Melissa Benoist's off-screen love interest is coming to potentially woo her on Supergirl.
CBS confirmed to Refinery29 that the show has cast Blake Jenner, Benoist's husband, in the role of Adam Foster. The news was first reported by TVLine, which revealed that Adam has a history with Supergirl's boss, Cat Grant, and a "very unexpected connection" with Kara. Kara already has two potential suitors on the show — IT guy Winn (Jeremy Jordan) and Superman buddy James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) — but she's been a bit clueless when it comes to love. Adam is going to be around for a bit, though: TVLine reported that Jenner will recur.
Benoist herself posted a (semi-blurry) photo of Jenner to Instagram, with the caption "Coming to national city," and some emoji.
Now, this won't be the first time these two have been involved in a fictional romantic entanglement. They played two sides of a love triangle on Glee. Funnily enough, in one episode, Jenner's character, Ryder, sang R.E.M.'s "Superman" to Benoist's Marley.
