It seems fitting that TV seems to be welcoming superheroines more quickly than movies. For the past decade, the small screen has been much more receptive to female-centric projects than the big screen, to an astonishing degree. In the case of Supergirl, the creators say they saw an obvious hole in the television landscape and wanted to fill it. “There hasn’t been a really true female comic book hero on TV sinceWonder Woman,” says executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, referring to the live-action series starring Lynda Carter that ended in 1979. (Kreisberg created Supergirl with Schechter, Ali Adler, and prolific powerhouse producer Greg Berlanti.) “Along the way there’s been Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Alias, but someone in a costume out there saving the day the way you see that men do — you haven't really seen that in decades. We obviously felt like that was missing in the marketplace."