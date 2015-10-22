The good news? Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush is becoming more aware of moments when he says something totally off-color.
The bad news? He's still saying totally inappropriate things.
Case in point: Bush is touring campuses talking about his platform. Yesterday, he was giving an interview at the College of Southern Nevada, where he was asked who his favorite superhero is.
"I saw that Supergirl is on TV, I saw it when I was working out this morning, there was an ad promoting Supergirl," he said. "She looked pretty hot." A moment later, according to The Guardian reporter Sabrina Siddiqui, he added, "That'll make news."
The bad news? He's still saying totally inappropriate things.
Case in point: Bush is touring campuses talking about his platform. Yesterday, he was giving an interview at the College of Southern Nevada, where he was asked who his favorite superhero is.
"I saw that Supergirl is on TV, I saw it when I was working out this morning, there was an ad promoting Supergirl," he said. "She looked pretty hot." A moment later, according to The Guardian reporter Sabrina Siddiqui, he added, "That'll make news."
Advertisement
Ahh. Jeb said he saw ads for Supergirl and "she looks pretty hot, I'm looking forward to that." Pauses and adds, "That'll make news."— Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) October 22, 2015
Indeed, it did make the news — because it was exactly the opposite of the sort of response a savvy political candidate would have given.
We're not especially surprised that Jeb Bush said something demeaning about women once again. But, next time, we recommend an answer that doesn't have anything to do with assessing looks.
More acceptable responses would have included: Captain America, Batman, Mr. Incredible, or Elastigirl. And Wonder Woman — if he has any intention of ever courting the women's vote; somehow, though, we can't imagine that actually happening.
Jeb!'s awkward Super Girl comments, now in video form.
https://t.co/7carXRJls4— Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) October 22, 2015
Advertisement