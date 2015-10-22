Story from Entertainment News

Jeb Bush Calls Supergirl “Hot,” World Collectively Cringes

Elizabeth Kiefer
The good news? Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush is becoming more aware of moments when he says something totally off-color.

The bad news? He's still saying totally inappropriate things.

Case in point: Bush is touring campuses talking about his platform. Yesterday, he was giving an interview at the College of Southern Nevada, where he was asked who his favorite superhero is.

"I saw that Supergirl is on TV, I saw it when I was working out this morning, there was an ad promoting Supergirl," he said. "She looked pretty hot." A moment later, according to The Guardian reporter Sabrina Siddiqui, he added, "That'll make news."
Indeed, it did make the news — because it was exactly the opposite of the sort of response a savvy political candidate would have given.

We're not especially surprised that Jeb Bush said something demeaning about women once again. But, next time, we recommend an answer that doesn't have anything to do with assessing looks.

More acceptable responses would have included: Captain America, Batman, Mr. Incredible, or Elastigirl. And Wonder Woman — if he has any intention of ever courting the women's vote; somehow, though, we can't imagine that actually happening.
