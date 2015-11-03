So, off Kara goes to get her feet wet in this being-a-savior business. She enlists James and Winn, both somewhat jealous that the other knows her true identity, to help her restore Supergirl’s good name. She easily thwarts a robbery, brings an ambulance stuck in traffic to the hospital, and gets a little girl's snake out of a tree. (Cats aren't the only animals that get stuck.)



But there is evil lurking. The Hellgrammite is reluctantly acting as bait so the General — a.k.a. Kara's aunt — can capture Supergirl. While the bug-like creature doesn't nab Kara, he does get something, or rather someone, that will lure Kara to Astra: He kidnaps Alex.



When Kara gets the call from Hank about Alex's perilous situation, she’s in the middle of offering some counsel to James. Self-esteem issues: not just for female CatCo employees. Cat has threatened James’ job if he doesn’t call on Superman to contact Supergirl. But James moved away from Metropolis to distance himself from the shadow of his friendship with the city's hero. Kara offers up some Kryptonian wisdom. The “S” on their uniforms is not just the House of El's coat of arms, it's their motto: “Stronger together.” Working with others is not a weakness on Krypton.



Astra also believes in collaboration, but her version is forcible. The Hellgrammite doesn't want to participate in whatever she's up to, but she insists. What are Astra’s grand plans, anyway? “I am here to save you all,” she tells Alex. Um, sure, Astra. Astra is a formidable enemy, but when Kara arrives on the scene, she subdues her aunt thanks to Alex's suggestion of using an enemy's strength against her. Alex does away with the Hellgrammite all on her own, even in her injured state, and Hank comes in at the last moment to scare Astra away with some Kryptonite.