Does Kara have more to prove than your average, everyday superhero because she’s a woman? That’s one of the first questions posed during the second episode of Supergirl , and one that lingers throughout as Kara fends off the punches of her aunt, General Astra, and the questions of her boss, Cat Grant.We first find Kara running some tests with the DEO, racing rockets in the sky. Kara starts to ask Hank Henshaw whether everyone has to undergo them when he interrupts, “It’s not because you’re a woman, Miss Danvers.” She continues, "I was going to say alien." The fact Hank even brought up her gender means that it is on everyone's mind. But maybe Kara does need the practice. A save-the-day moment goes very wrong when Kara, attempting to battle a fire, accidentally causes an oil spill in National City’s port.Naturally, she's not pleased with herself, but Kara's self-esteem takes an even bigger hit at the CatCo office. Cat is angry that her city's superhero is something of a dud. #Supergirl has been "#Terriblegirl," according to Cat. To help rehabilitate Supergirl's image, Cat decides she wants an interview with her, and enlists James Olson to use his Superman connections to get in touch. While Cat may be oblivious to the fact that Supergirl is standing in front of her, giggling nervously, she does know something is up with her assistant. Her advice: Get a therapist or join a gym, and start focusing.You know who else thinks Kara needs to add some strength training to her daily routine? Her sister Alex. A mysterious alien has been found at a chemical manufacturing facility, and, thanks to some childhood memories, Kara identifies the being as a Hellgrammite. But before the DEO lets Kara go after the villain, Alex takes her sister to a room that's laced with Kryptonite. This weakens Kara, making it a fair fight between the siblings. Alex doesn't want to hurt Kara, she wants Kara to learn that powers alone don't make a good warrior. "When you are facing a superior opponent, you need to use their strength against them," Alex explains.Kara, who began the series so lacking in self-confidence, is now being told she’s overly confident by the women in her life. “Every woman worth her salt knows that we have to work twice as hard as a man to be thought of half as good,” Cat tells Kara, who is distraught over an unflattering Supergirl article running in the paper. Cat thinks that Supergirl is being too ambitious. Her suggestion to an inquiring Kara? Supergirl needs to rise through the superhero ranks, just as Cat ascended in media, starting out as Perry White’s assistant. According to Cat, it’s Supergirl that should be taking cues from desk jockey Kara, not the other way around.Why are her female elders the most critical of Kara? Because they know how the game is rigged against women, who must not only be strong and assertive, but also perfect. If a woman is anything less, her credibility takes a hit.