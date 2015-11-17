Some other moments of note:



Lots of nerd culture references this week! Winn plans to stay in for Thanksgiving and watch Orphan Black. Cat addresses Hank as "Agent Mulder." After Hank and Alex give Kara the container to trap Livewire, Kara declares, "like Ghostbusters!"



Cat's comebacks are sharp, and I'm starting to really love her. "Oh, Leslie, you and I got through you not supporting Hillary in 2008, we can get through this," she says during the final conflict. When Livewire comes at her with the lame "there's are so many ways to skin a..." Cat cuts her off before she gets to, well, "cat." Cat tells her: "You have the wit of a YouTube comment."



The cover of "Take Me To Church" that played during Alex and Eliza's scene was very distracting.



I really appreciated that this episode didn't spend too much time riffing on some overarching feminist theme. It was nice to get an episode that didn't dwell on what Supergirl means.