The CW did a great job of hyping up viewers over the queer plotline in Supergirl that producers promised earlier this year. Fans were freaking out about the possibility of Alex Danvers being gay this season. They ate up her budding feelings for Maggie during the first few episodes, and they completely lost it when Alex finally decided to come out to her sister, Supergirl.
It seemed like Alex and Maggie were destined to stroll off into the queer sunset together, especially after they shared a steamy kiss. Alex was riding the high of fresh love and enjoying her newfound sense of self.
But then things took a turn for the worse when Maggie insisted that she and Alex were only friends. Talk about dropping a bomb! When Maggie friend-zoned Alex, it was a burn felt across the fandom, because we can all relate. Where is Tyra banks when we really need her?!
So many of us have experienced the sting of rejection from someone we genuinely thought we shared chemistry with. It’s embarrassing, hurtful, and worst of all, heartbreaking. After weeks or months of serious crushing, getting our hopes up about what’s in store, and making ourselves vulnerable — getting friend-zoned without warning, well, sucks.
And the sad part is, it’s no one’s fault. People don't owe each other romantic attention, even if one party feels a connection or really likes the other. Sometimes we’re just not on the same page with the people we pine for. It’s a hard pill to swallow, and moving past the feelings is tough when all the things that you liked about the person are still intact. Just thinking about it now makes me cringe a little.
Alex, girl. We’re right here with you.
