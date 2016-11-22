So many of us have experienced the sting of rejection from someone we genuinely thought we shared chemistry with. It’s embarrassing, hurtful, and worst of all, heartbreaking. After weeks or months of serious crushing, getting our hopes up about what’s in store, and making ourselves vulnerable — getting friend-zoned without warning, well, sucks.



And the sad part is, it’s no one’s fault. People don't owe each other romantic attention, even if one party feels a connection or really likes the other. Sometimes we’re just not on the same page with the people we pine for. It’s a hard pill to swallow, and moving past the feelings is tough when all the things that you liked about the person are still intact. Just thinking about it now makes me cringe a little.



Alex, girl. We’re right here with you.

