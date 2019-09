The CW did a great job of hyping up viewers over the queer plotline in Supergirl that producers promised earlier this year. Fans were freaking out about the possibility of Alex Danvers being gay this season. They ate up her budding feelings for Maggie during the first few episodes, and they completely lost it when Alex finally decided to come out to her sister, Supergirl.It seemed like Alex and Maggie were destined to stroll off into the queer sunset together, especially after they shared a steamy kiss. Alex was riding the high of fresh love and enjoying her newfound sense of self.But then things took a turn for the worse when Maggie insisted that she and Alex were only friends. Talk about dropping a bomb! When Maggie friend-zoned Alex, it was a burn felt across the fandom, because we can all relate. Where is Tyra banks when we really need her ?!