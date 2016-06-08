Supergirl Stuntwoman Crushes Impossible American Ninja Warrior Course

Jessie Graff, once again, made American Ninja Warrior history.
She was the first woman to qualify for the city finals in season five. Now, she’s the first woman to best the 14 1/2 foot Warped Wall at the 2016 American Ninja Warrior season eight Los Angeles Qualifiers. And she did it in only four-and-a-half minutes. In a Wonder Woman costume. Like it was a walk in an improbably-difficult-to-walk-through park.
But she’s not exactly a newbie on the scene. She’s done stunts on Supergirl, Bridesmaids, and The Walking Dead. And, of course, she was the stunt double for Elizabeth Hurley in Wonder Woman in 2011. So this is not only a super strong woman, but a woman who’s carved out a mega-successful career in the male-dominated field of stuntwork.
She’s done great work previously on American Ninja Warrior, viewable here and here. If you can’t get enough, her YouTube is pretty amazing as well. Watch her dominate below.
She was the first woman to qualify for the city finals in season five. Now, she’s the first woman to best the 14 1/2 foot Warped Wall at the 2016 American Ninja Warrior season eight Los Angeles Qualifiers. And she did it in only four-and-a-half minutes. In a Wonder Woman costume. Like it was a walk in an improbably-difficult-to-walk-through park.
But she’s not exactly a newbie on the scene. She’s done stunts on Supergirl, Bridesmaids, and The Walking Dead. And, of course, she was the stunt double for Elizabeth Hurley in Wonder Woman in 2011. So this is not only a super strong woman, but a woman who’s carved out a mega-successful career in the male-dominated field of stuntwork.
She’s done great work previously on American Ninja Warrior, viewable here and here. If you can’t get enough, her YouTube is pretty amazing as well. Watch her dominate below.
Advertisement