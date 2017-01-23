There’s Going To Be A Mini Glee Reunion — But Not Where You’d Expect

Gleeks, start your vocal exercises: There's about to be a mini-reunion that'll have you hitting those high notes. Darren Criss, everyone's favorite Dalton Warbler, just landed a role on the CW's Flash-Supergirl crossover episode. The Glee alum will be joining fellow former classmates Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist, who play the titular characters on their respective shows. Even better? TV Line reports that the epic crossover event is going to be a two-part musical extravaganza, so it looks like the superheroes may be breaking into song on more than one occasion.
I get to make my @UMich & @GLEEonFOX friends show their REAL superpowers on the @CW_TheFlash/@TheCWSupergirl crossover? ?Music to my ears! ?— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) January 23, 2017
Criss will be playing the Music Meister, a villain who was bullied for being in a choir (sound familiar?), but later found that his vocal range could hypnotize his victims. Think of him as a puppet master who controls people with a capella tunes. In past appearances, the character has been armed with a conductor's baton that shoots lasers, so there's that. Seems like perfect casting to us — Criss has been staying busy with stints on Broadway since he hung up his Warblers blazer. "With our Flash and our Supergirl being Glee alums, how could we not have them go up against another Glee favorite like Darren Criss?" executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told TVLine. "We have been blown away by his talent over the years and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the Music Meister." There's no word yet on whether the episodes will feature original music or a mashup of Journey covers and Broadway standards. Either way, we'll be tuning in on March 20 and 21, when the two episodes are set to air.
Advertisement