Last week, Jeb Bush made some extremely questionable remarks about the new CBS show Supergirl. Today, Supergirl herself, Melissa Benoist, lobbed in her pitch-perfect response to the comments from the Republican candidate.
During an interview at the College of Southern Nevada, the presidential hopeful said of the new show, "I saw that Supergirl is on TV, I saw it when I was working out this morning, there was an ad promoting Supergirl. She looked pretty hot." Surely, voters eager to hear his position on the matter were pleased.
In her appearance on CBS This Morning, Benoist was asked how she felt about Bush's initial thoughts on her new series. She managed to laugh it off, and went on to say, "I'm glad he's excited to watch the show." Benoist seems happy to have another fan for the upcoming series. Watch the clip, below.
During an interview at the College of Southern Nevada, the presidential hopeful said of the new show, "I saw that Supergirl is on TV, I saw it when I was working out this morning, there was an ad promoting Supergirl. She looked pretty hot." Surely, voters eager to hear his position on the matter were pleased.
In her appearance on CBS This Morning, Benoist was asked how she felt about Bush's initial thoughts on her new series. She managed to laugh it off, and went on to say, "I'm glad he's excited to watch the show." Benoist seems happy to have another fan for the upcoming series. Watch the clip, below.
OPENER IMAGE: David Buchan/Variety/REX USA.
Advertisement