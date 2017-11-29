Warner Bros. Television has terminated Andrew Kreisberg after nineteen women and men came forward to accuse him of sexual misbehavior. Kreisberg was the executive producer and showrunner of Arrow and The Flash, as well as the executive producer of Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Vixen. This follows a suspension as WB investigated the complaints.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that the allegations range from groping, nonconsensual kissing, sexual harassment, and asking female employees for massages, as well as creating a "toxic" work environment in which staff worried about retaliation and termination if they reported any inappropriate incidents.
In a statement, the WB said "After a thorough investigation, Warner Bros. Television Group has terminated Andrew Kreisberg’s employment, effective immediately...We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions." They added that Greg Berlanti, of Berlanti Productions, will assume Kreisberg's duties.
Berlanti Productions and their head of television, Sarah Schecter, released an additional statement, which reads, in part: "Warner Bros. Television Group recently concluded its investigation into the allegations against Andrew Kreisberg. We encouraged and supported this investigation, we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio’s decision. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues — co-workers, crew and staff alike."
Earlier, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist wrote on her Instagram that "sadly, the show and my career are part of an industry that doesn't always mirror these sentiments. This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless...So this week, I'll head back to work on Supergirl even more committed to being a part of changing the norm by listening when people speak up, and refusing to accept an environment that is anything less than a safe, respectful and collaborative space."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
