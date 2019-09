It’s clear that Dreamer’s power is going to come from a very real place, because Maines herself is a real-life superhero. In 2013, she successfully sued her school district for the right to use the bathroom that corresponds with her gender identity. The Orono school district instructed her that she needed to use the staff restroom. The case made it to the Supreme Court of Maine, where the court ruled that Maines’ rights had been violated under the state’s anti-discrimination law. In 2016, she discussed the case and being a teen transgender activist in a TED Talk. “We had to leave Orono,” said Maines, “because the school district could not and would not be reasoned with.” Winning the case allowed her to feel “affirmed and validated,” and gave her the space to grow up and be a normal teen.