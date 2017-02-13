Earlier this season, Supergirl finally gave fans the kiss between Alex and Maggie that everyone was rooting for. Alex's sexuality has been an important storyline since she first opened up to Maggie about it in the fifth episode of the second season. Now, they're diving in headfirst together, and coming out to Alex's friends is a big part of that. In an exclusive sneak peek for Entertainment Weekly, the gang has gathered at a bar to meet Alex's new "boyfriend," but only a few of them know the truth. "You all remember Maggie, right?" Alex asks. The realization slowly dawns on everyone's faces. "I didn't know," Winn says. "Did you know?" No matter who knew, it's all out in the open now. Of course, everyone is totally cool with it, paving the way for Alex to be her true self. However, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told Entertainment Weekly that this doesn't mean all their troubles are gone. "There’s definitely some bumps," he said. "Just because they are together now doesn’t mean it’s going to go smoothly." Their differences could lead to confrontation, but what's a relationship without a little fire?
Advertisement