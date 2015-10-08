Channing Tatum Took The Sweetest Makeup-Free Pics Of Wife Jenna

Channing Tatum is a man of many talents. He made you laugh in 21 Jump Street and showed off serious acting chops in Foxcatcher. Oh, and he also knows how to pull at your heartstrings when it comes to his adorable daughter. But did you know that he's quite the photographer, too?
His wife Jenna took to Instagram to show off pictures he took of her on their recent family vacation in Cabo. And the sweetest part? He wanted her to be au naturel in the pics. She captioned one photo, "#tbt to chan's insistence on a makeup free shoot in Cabo...too bad he's not good at anything." He other caption was similarly funny: "I pretty much live my entire life with hair in my face," she quipped. Scroll down to see the stunning images, below.
Channing, do we see a side career as a photographer in your future?
His wife Jenna took to Instagram to show off pictures he took of her on their recent family vacation in Cabo. And the sweetest part? He wanted her to be au naturel in the pics. She captioned one photo, "#tbt to chan's insistence on a makeup free shoot in Cabo...too bad he's not good at anything." He other caption was similarly funny: "I pretty much live my entire life with hair in my face," she quipped. Scroll down to see the stunning images, below.
Channing, do we see a side career as a photographer in your future?
Advertisement
Advertisement