What's The 22 Push-Up Challenge Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Are Doing?

Suzannah Weiss
Chris Pratt posted a video on Instagram of he and Anna Faris doing push-ups. They both display impressive form, but the reasons for this 'gram go far beyond fitness. They're doing 22 push-ups every day for 22 days to raise awareness of mental health issues among veterans.

This number is symbolic: Each day, 22 former service members die from suicide.

"We also couldn't be more grateful for the men and women who serve our country every day," says Faris.

The 22 Push-Up Challenge works the same way the Ice Bucket Challenge did. Each time someone does it, they nominate three friends to do it, too.

The organization 22Kill, which advocates for veterans and raises awareness of veteran suicides, is spearheading the movement with the goal of getting people to do 22 million push-ups. It asks that people share their push-up videos with the hashtag #22pushups.

All sorts of people and groups, from Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure to One Direction drummer Josh Devine and the British Army, have gotten on board.
22Kill takes donations that help provide counseling and other services to veterans.

The Ice Bucket Challenge was able to fund important ALS research, so hopefully, the 22 Push-Up Challenge can raise very necessary funds to support veterans struggling with PTSD and other mental health issues.
