What's The 22 Push-Up Challenge Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Are Doing?

This number is symbolic: Each day, 22 former service members die from suicide.
"We also couldn't be more grateful for the men and women who serve our country every day," says Faris.
The 22 Push-Up Challenge works the same way the Ice Bucket Challenge did. Each time someone does it, they nominate three friends to do it, too.
The organization 22Kill, which advocates for veterans and raises awareness of veteran suicides, is spearheading the movement with the goal of getting people to do 22 million push-ups. It asks that people share their push-up videos with the hashtag #22pushups.
All sorts of people and groups, from Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure to One Direction drummer Josh Devine and the British Army, have gotten on board.
Okay- @thejohnbrotherton nominated @kirastokesfit and me for the #22pushupchallenge , 22 push-ups for 22 days to raise awareness for the 22 US Veterans who will take their own lives today. We salute all servicemen/women 🙏🏼🇺🇸From the East Coast to the West Coast, sporting our most #patriotic kicks and dressed in red, white and blue we did day one together 💪🏽.We nominate the rest of the #fullerhouse #shewolfpack , @andreabarber @jodiesweetin as well as @natashabure and @mikewoodsfox5 - 22 days, 22 push-ups ...ready, set, go... #ptsdawareness #ptsd #loveourveterans #strongertogether
Thanks @LPHarborough for nominating me a while back! I nominate @BryanHabana, easy bro! #22PushupChallenge pic.twitter.com/kxU3Xus7nv— Josh Devine (@JoshDevineDrums) August 10, 2016
We were nominated by @MPSKingston for the #22PushUpChallenge. We nominate @MetTaskforce & @MPSTowerHam! Good luck! pic.twitter.com/SKFVhm1aR9— Richmond Police (@MPSRichmond) August 13, 2016
Major Peter Conn came to visit the MEMS Priestfield Stadium last week to complete his #22PushupChallenge. pic.twitter.com/nwZiZoik2X— Gillingham FC (@TheGillsFC) August 12, 2016
Gurkha soldiers from 2RGR, currently based in Kabul, take on the #22pushupchallengehttps://t.co/UPr1hbpxuL— British Army (@BritishArmy) August 11, 2016
The Ice Bucket Challenge was able to fund important ALS research, so hopefully, the 22 Push-Up Challenge can raise very necessary funds to support veterans struggling with PTSD and other mental health issues.