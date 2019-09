A dude who makes you laugh is a keeper. One who respects that you are a comedy goddess who knows no match? Well, that's someone you put a ring on. Chris Pratt is that guy for Anna Faris, and isn't afraid to let the world know just how funny he thinks his wife is. The Guardians of the Galaxy star revealed just how much he loved Faris' turn as hilariously delusional pop star Samantha James in 2005's Just Friends when a fan tweeted him about the movie. Pratt — who, like all of us, hasn't gotten "Forgiveness" out of his head for over a decade — tweeted, "So funny!!! Was just talking about this. Anna is soooo GD funny. Greatest supporting role in a comedy ever. IMO"