As someone who finds Just Friends perpetually underrated — sure, it has some problematic "nice guy" stuff going on, but Ryan Reynolds and Faris have never been funnier — Pratt's love of the film is so refreshing. It's also particularly sweet, considering it's a totally random reminder that he thinks the Mom actress is the funniest lady ever. The actor soon began retweeting fans' favorite lines, like "SORRY I'M NOT THE MOST BORING PERSON EVER!!!" Even Captain America himself — a.k.a. Chris Evans, who co-starred with Faris on What's Your Number? — got in on the action, tweeting, "@prattprattpratt '...ooooo the big speech....' Best line in the movie hands down."