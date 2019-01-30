Rachel Brosnahan, Kate Spade's Niece, Is The New Face Of Frances Valentine Line

Frances Valentine, the accessories brand named after Kate and Andy Spade’s daughter Francis Beatrix, will continue to operate following the death of its founding partner Kate Spade in June.
“We have so much of Katy’s voice here already,” Frances Valentine CEO and partner Elyce Arons, told The Cut in August. “And Andy is still very involved in all the design and will continue to be.” She continues: “We’ll miss her enormously, of course, but our plan is to do everything we can to make the business the greatest we can. I think that would make her happy. That is our goal.”
The retailer is furthering its mission by working with someone very special to Spade on a new campaign. Spade's niece, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, is the face of Frances Valentine's spring 2019 campaign.
“In the wake of Katy’s passing, my family and I were so overwhelmed and encouraged by the love and support we received from those who were touched by Katy’s work, many of whom were strangers from around the world,” Brosnahan tells People magazine. “When you lose someone you love, you search for boundless ways to keep their memory alive. This felt like a way to do that through her beautiful creations and an opportunity to share them with all of those who her work meant so much to.”
The campaign, called Love, Katy, will pay tribute to Spade’s signature colorful aesthetic and vibrant designs with fun, whimsical touches. “The bags are just stunning. They’re bright. They’re colorful and beautiful shapes,” Brosnahan said. “I know Kate always talked about being inspired by my grandmother June — her mother — ripping things straight out of her closet. So I feel like that’s where it still lives on as well.”
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
