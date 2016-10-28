Pence Campaign Plane Slides Off Runway

Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence's plane slid off the runway at New York's LaGuardia airport tonight. The incident happened during a landing in inclement weather conditions, with heavy winds and rain.
Emergency crews were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Around 30-40 people were on the plane, including the Indiana Governor, his Secret Service detail, and a group of journalists. The chartered plane, a Boeing 737-700, made a hard landing and went through a fence, according to FDNY.
Pence was due to attend a fundraiser at Trump Tower, though reports suggest that Pence will no longer attend and the event will be postponed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
