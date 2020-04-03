These Are The Top-Rated Indoor Footwear Styles On The Internet

While a pair of fuzzy slippers is the obvious choice when it comes to indoor footwear, it's not the only one out there. We've found a number of different inside options that might not replace "outside life" shoes but have the potential to give you a little mood boost, some variance in styles, and additional utility in a similar sense as their great outdoors counterparts.
In true Hype Machine form, our suggestions have been motivated entirely by the thoughts and opinions of shoppers that have actually tried out each styles. Because while we can sit here and wax poetic about the dreamy clogs and cool mules on top of our must-wanted lists at the moment, the picks ahead have been put to the test outside the realm of cyberspace. Since assigning ourselves this mission to identify the best slippers and slipper alternatives that are comfortable and functional, we've taken a deep dive into the digital pool of best-sellers available on Zappos — the online mecca for shoes (and happy customers). The massive fanbase for this online store, known and loved for its excellent customer service, is not just dedicated, they're vocal — which means there are hundreds (sometimes even thousands!) of helpful reviews on all kinds of apparel. As a result, the indoor footwear we came up with are among the highest-reviewed styles in the categories of socks, slip-ons, sneakers, and beyond.
So check out twelve of the top-rated stay-at-home-shoe styles we've rounded up with the help of Zappos shoppers, and go ahead and let us know what your own quarantined foot situation looks like. Are you a slippers devotee, or do you wear anything but? Whether you're team sandals, slides, or nothing of the sort, let us know in the comments below.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.