Justin Bieber's Hotel Slippers Will Outlive Us All

In the month of July, Bieber has been seen wearing a pair of white hotel slippers at a restaurant, in a parking lot, on the beach, and on the streets of New York City . They’ve accompanied the singer from the Hamptons to Manhattan. They've survived a car breaking down a beach picnic , and the piss-filled streets of the Big Apple. Not only that, but they are still magically white which makes me believe that he has an entire suitcase that contains just rows of these nondescript white hotel slippers ( which I think I just found on Amazon.com ?). These slippers are for the commute from the bathtub to the bed, not the West Village to SoHo.