We've all put ourselves through a lot of less-than-easy moments in the name of fashion: Remember that time you bought a pair of super-discounted sculptural heels a half-size too small, just because they were the last ones at the sample sale and it was obviously "meant to be?" Or, how about the lace-up boots that somehow never manage to actually stay laced up.
Thankfully, shoes don't always need to be a malfunction waiting to happen. The slip-on sneakers, low loafers, and easy mules that have risen in popularity this year mean that finally, something about getting dressed can be straight-up easy. You owe it to yourself (and your feet) to shop the 16 throw-on-and-go picks ahead. We can guarantee there'll be no ifs, ands, or lacing up about it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.