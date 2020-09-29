From an 8:43 a.m. scan of your feed, you might think that Bad Bunny's phosphorescent-teenage-bedroom collaboration would be the only Crocs-related news you need to know for today. But, in fact, there's a development at the shoe company that's perhaps even timelier: a new drop of politically and socially-minded Jibbitz, aka the charms you use to customize and give personality to your foamy footwear.
"We have always been an advocate for equality and inclusivity and encourage everyone to Come As You Are™," reads a product description on the retailer's website. "As a response to Croc Nation’s many requests, we worked with one of our own extremely talented Black artists on our Crocs creative team to create these Jibbitz charms. We are also very proud to have donated to the @NAACP in honor of this movement. Be the change you wish to see in the world."
Advertisement
Among the range of activist-themed accoutrements are a Black Power fist and "Black Lives Matter" and "Anti-Racist," both in the colors of the Pan-African flag. Separately, the brand has also released a "Vote" charm, which, in this fashion editor's imagination, would be darling paired with a very deliberate selection of letters from the monogram collection, perhaps to spell "ACAB" on one foot and "FTP" on the other.
Should this motivate you to invest in a pair of Crocs — and, of course, some accessories with which to declare where your loyalties lie — you might want a refresher on how to put on and remove Jibbitz. According to an FAQ on the retailer's site, "the easiest way to get your Jibbitz charms into the holes is to squeeze the top of your Crocs together into a loose fold, slide one side of the charm post into the hole, and squish it in the rest of the way until it makes a little popping sound. Let go and your charm should be securely in the hole."
And to swap out, say, a meta Crocs and Socks for a highly elusive Alife Brooklyn Bridge you can't say how you came to own, simply reverse the process: Squeeze the top of the shoe around the hole into a loose fold and ease the post out sideways. Two feet, 26 holes, endless possibilities to announce exactly how your purchases align with your values.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.