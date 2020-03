Madewell & Crocs Just Released The Perfect Work From Home Shoe

It’s safe to say that we’ve exhausted many of our work from home outfits in the first two weeks of quarantine. By now, our sweatpants, yoga pants, and matching sweat suits have been worn with just about every hoodie, old band tee, and sweater. That is, if you’re not outfit repeating which we’ve definitely done. No shame. If quarantine is going to go on for much longer – which, face it, we don’t know when this is ending – we’re going to need to mix it up a little and add something fun to our wardrobe.