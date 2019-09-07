Meghan Markle really does have it all. 38 years old with a successful acting career, a prince for a husband, one damn cute baby and a resumé stacked with charity work. But when you have all that (and a palace) at your fingertips, what else could you possibly need, let alone want? Apparently, a luxe pair of house slippers.
Like her sister-in-law, Meghan has a very specific list of designers that she wears on repeat. There's Givenchy, the fashion house led by Creative Director, Claire Waight Keller, who designed the Duchess's wedding dress (and about 10,000 other royal-ready looks). She's also a fan of Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney and Gabriela Hearst, to name a few. And for more casual occasions, she favors Club Monaco, J.Crew and Aritzia (royals, they're just like us...kind of). But from what we hear, when it comes to comfort, there's one shoe brand the Duchess of Sussex loves most: Birdies.
View this post on Instagram
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains to visit the all girls boarding house, Education For All. @efa_morocco builds and runs safe and well equipped boarding houses for girls in the most remote and poorest areas of Morocco, which allows them to remain in education into secondary school. This enables these young women to go on to achieve qualifications to attend college and pursue careers. 👏📚❤️ Here the Duchess gets into the spirit with a traditional flower henna tattoo (and her beloved Birdies of course!) to celebrate her pregnancy. We can’t wait for baby Sussex to arrive! #mybirdiesmyway
Back before her royal days, Meghan was spotted several imes on the set of USA's hit show, Suits, wearing the brand's comfortable house (and more) slippers. She wore them so much that when it came time for her wedding day, the brand designed a pair specifically for the occasion. Hers were a pair of soft pink satin slides with a barely-there heel embellished with pearls. To mark the occasion forever in time, the brand also released a more toned-down version of Meg's custom slippers for the public to buy.
Dubbed the Songbird, the look-a-likes are made from vegan velvet and come decorated with an on-toe pom-pom or crystal embellishment. But as you can expect, these comfortable slides didn't last long before selling out. Thankfully though, it looks like the brand's website just released a major re-stock. Choose from three shades of pink (all royal-approved) and one snowy silver style, all of which cost just $120.
