Alessandro Michele Presents Gucci 2.0

So what does Gucci 2.0 look like? The looks that followed certainly looked and felt like the Gucci we know, albeit more refined and considered. Michele’s maximalist trademarks were all there: jewel-encrusted insects, bug-like sunglasses, neon-hemmed lace slips and plaid-on-fringing-on-sequins. But where before there was no limit to what made an outfit, the pieces this season were given space to breathe. The most thrilling looks were the simplest: a green column dress offset with black tights and gloves, a ‘70s blouse tucked into flared denim, a rust-hued two-piece suit.