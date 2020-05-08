Meghan Markle’s Go-To Dress Is 50% Off At Nordstrom

We’ve learned every TikTok dance, box-dyed our hair pastel pink, and watched all 12 episodes of Normal People — twice. Next on our list of distractions: reminiscing about our favorite Meghan Markle looks from the last year.
There was the oh-so-casual beanie spotting in Canada post-Megxit, color-coordinated looks from Markle and Harry’s last trip to the U.K. to perform their final royal duties, and one cocoa-colored monochrome ensemble that we still can’t quite get out of our heads. But of all Markle's outfits, there’s one we’ve always had a soft spot for: the sweet Club Monaco Demorah dress she wore to take then-four-month-old Archie on his first-ever royal outing.
Advertisement
Which is why we’re now excited to report that this dress (though in navy blue, rather than the white version worn by Markle) is, for a limited time, 50% off as part of Nordstrom’s Better Together sale. Normally, the dress would cost you $289 to purchase. Now, you can get your hands on a Meghan Markle-favorite for under-$150.
Worn on the couple’s royal tour in South Africa last September, the floaty silk sundress features cap sleeves, a belted waist, and a knee-length hemline. With it, the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps and simple turquoise Jennifer Meyer earrings. Baby Archie matched in a blue onesie from H&M.
This dress from the Meghan Markle archives isn’t the only worthwhile piece from Nordstrom’s sale, which ends on Monday morning. Other standout discounts include pieces from Vince, Madewell, and Topshop — all of which have Markle’s royal stamp of approval. On top of the Better Together sale, Nordstrom also happens to be holding a clearance sale right now, with discounted items by covetable designers like Reformation, Jacquemus, Rodebjer, and Collina Strada.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
shop 7 products
Advertisement