Meghan Markle’s Go-To Dress Is 50% Off At Nordstrom

There was the oh-so-casual beanie spotting in Canada post-Megxit, color-coordinated looks from Markle and Harry’s last trip to the U.K. to perform their final royal duties, and one cocoa-colored monochrome ensemble that we still can’t quite get out of our heads. But of all Markle's outfits, there’s one we’ve always had a soft spot for: the sweet Club Monaco Demorah dress she wore to take then-four-month-old Archie on his first-ever royal outing.