The Duchess of Sussex is nothing if not a trendsetter. According to the Meghan Markle Effect, after Meghan is photographed wearing something, interest in that garment will skyrocket — The New York Times Fashion Director Vanessa Friedman says "that product will spike at least 200%, on average, across the Internet in terms of search" after a Meghan Markle sighting. So when we heard that the royals would be returning to London after a holiday hiatus, we couldn’t help but make predictions about what fashion-forward ensemble the Duchess would choose for the occasion. Now that we’ve had time to analyze the full outfit, though, we can honestly say that nothing in her wardrobe archives could have prepared us for this level of style.
During her visit to London’s Canada House, Markle debuted a head-to-toe brown look that has us re-thinking what it means to wear monochrome in 2020. Unlike a traditional monochrome outfit that combines multiple pieces of the same color and texture, Markle’s take is unique in that it mixes four varying shades of brown, from camel to milk chocolate, in a number of different fabrics, from velvet to satin, creating a neutral getup with a fashionable twist.
On top, Markle chose a $350 camel-colored coat from British high street label Reiss that sold out within an hour of the royal appearance. She paired the coat with two clashing hues from Massimo Dutti: the first, a roll-neck chestnut sweater, and the second, a satin midi skirt (that is, indeed, still available for purchase) in cocoa. To top it all off, she accessorized with a Kismet by Milka bracelet and velvet Jimmy Choo pumps. Even her lipstick — a subtle shade of nude — fit the color scheme.
So while we’ll never tire of the Duchess’s affinity toward royal blues and purples, after seeing this more neutral side to the mother-of-one, we wouldn’t be mad if she traded them in for a monochrome wardrobe in 2020.
