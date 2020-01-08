During her visit to London’s Canada House, Markle debuted a head-to-toe brown look that has us re-thinking what it means to wear monochrome in 2020. Unlike a traditional monochrome outfit that combines multiple pieces of the same colour and texture, Markle’s take is unique in that it mixes four varying shades of brown, from camel to milk chocolate, in a number of different fabrics, from velvet to satin, creating a neutral getup with a fashionable twist.