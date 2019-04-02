Kourtney Kardashian's New Lifestyle Website Poosh Is Officially Up & Running

Update: After weeks of teasing her fans and followers, Kourtney Kardashian has officially launched her brand new lifestyle website and e-commerce destination Poosh.
The website, whose mission is to "educate, motivate, create, and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all," seems to already be jam-packed with content, some of which is written by Kardashian, in her own voice. There is a video interview between the oldest Kardashian sister and her mom Kris Jenner already live. Poosh will cover topics like health and wellness, life and style, interior design, beauty, motherhood, and more. Most importantly, unlike Kourtney's now-defunct app, the content will be free to read so we'll all be able to see exactly what Kourtney Kardashian and her team churn out as their "modern guide to living your best life."
This story was originally published on March 12, 2019.
One week ago, Kourtney Kardashian teased something on her Instagram. We say something because at first, it was totally unclear what exactly she was teasing. The photo she posted features her sitting on a bathroom countertop naked drinking tea and holding a laptop next to a shelf filled with various luxurious-looking products and bath linens. The caption accompanying the photo reads, "C O M I N G. S O O N" and @poosh, another Instagram account is tagged. This cryptic post left the internet asking, "what the hell is Poosh?" Now, seven days later, we do finally have some alleged answers, though nothing has been confirmed by Kourtney Kardashian. Here's what we know.
What is Poosh?
According to the collage of photos on Poosh's official Instagram account, Poosh "isn't a monologue. It's a dialogue." Though that suggests that Poosh may offer a platform for users to interface — with one another, the brand, and Kourtney Kardashian herself — it's too vague to actually explain anything about what Poosh actually is. While Instagram posts from Poosh aren't all that helpful in letting us know what it is, a source did supposedly tell Radar Online last week, "Kourtney’s line is going to cover everything, basically. Everything that you see in that photo, aside from Kourtney and the Apple laptop, is part of her line. She is launching Poosh as a beauty brand, but also a lifestyle brand. So that means that the tea set, as well as the colognes on the shelf and even the towels are going to be included in her brand."
So, Poosh is reportedly a lifestyle brand, but that classification gets thrown around a lot these days without any actual details on what it means. In Poosh's case, it seems to mean "a website featuring non-downloadable publications in the nature of articles and blog posts in the fields of entertainment, exercise, fitness, health, wellness, fashion, interior decoration, nutrition, travel, parenting, and leisure," according to a trademark filed with United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 24, 2019.
A second trademark filed for Poosh on the same day explained that the brand would also promote and endorse the goods and services of others and have an online retail store featuring a variety of goods and services. That second trademark seems to confirm another piece of information the source reportedly told Radar Online last week. "Ultimately, she kind of wants to be like her own Amazon. And with Kris Jenner's support, she very well might achieve this goal," the source revealed.
What does the name "Poosh" mean?
According to a 2018 New York Times Magazine profile, Gwyneth Paltrow came up with the name GOOP for her lifestyle brand after she was told, "all the successful internet companies had double O's." And, in a 2009 USA Today interview, Paltrow explained, "I wanted it to be a word that means nothing and could mean anything." It looks like Kardashian followed both those strategies when naming her lifestyle brand as well.
Aside from containing two O's and being a nonsensical word, though, Poosh seems to have sentimental meaning for Kourtney. Yesterday, on her personal Instagram account, Kardashian posted a photo of herself in the bath with her daughter Penelope standing close by, sweetly tousling her mother's hair. The photo's caption read, "Name: Penelope, Nickname: Poosh." So, the brand was likely named after her daughter.
How does Poosh already have 2.3 million Instagram followers?
Though everything the Kardashian-Jenners touch does seem to instantly begin racking up social media followers, it did seem a little unlikely that the Poosh account had 2.2 million the day it posted its very first tease. Turns out, it wasn't the naked Kourtney collage that drew all those followers. On last Friday's episode of the Who? Weekly, host Lindsey Weber explained that Kardashian took over the Instagram account of her and sisters Kim and Khloé's now-defunct boutique, Dash. When she turned the Dash account into Poosh's new account, she retained all of Dash's millions of followers. The clever move means that in reality Poosh has gained around 100,000 followers in the last week. Still pretty impressive for an Instagram account that's very unclear about its brand's purpose.
How Does One Stay In The Loop?
Despite a full week of posts from Poosh, we still have no idea when any of its supposed purposes will get carried out on Poosh.com. For now, all curious fans and skeptics can do is go to the website and sign up for an email update once the brand officially launches.
