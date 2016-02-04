Khloé Kardashian Talks About When She Was Broke

If you’re a newbie to the Kardashians, you might think that they’ve always been rich and famous. That’s only partially true. Dad Robert was on O.J. Simpson’s defense team (now having another moment of exposure on The People vs. O.J. Simpson) and Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. But the riches didn’t fully come until later.
Khloé talked about how she and Kourtney bootstrapped DASH, the now iconic clothing boutique, in a post to her app and website. The store was founded in 2006, three years after Robert’s passing. Khloé writes that she was partying a lot, not really taking responsibility for her own life, when Kourtney rented a space and hired Khloé and Kim to help run it.
They did what any small business people would do. “We went to Barnes & Noble, bought business books, and asked our friends for advice. We put everything on Kourt's credit card — we literally had no money. The three of us bought all our own inventory, cleaned the store, did our own taxes — everything.”
The sharks on Shark Tank would be proud.
Success didn’t come easily or quickly to DASH. They found themselves unable to pay the bills at times, and the store didn’t net profit for six or seven years
“Kourt and I lived together in an apartment down the street and we didn't own any cars, so we didn't have a lot of expenses — we'd either walk to work or get rides from our friends,” Khloé wrote. “Everything went into DASH, but we were really determined and kept working at it to get where we are today.”
So there you have it. The Kardashians, social media scions of the present, were foundering boutique store owners less than a decade ago. The American dream personified, in some massive mansions in Calabasas.
