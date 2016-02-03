So, does this TV series think O.J. did it? Well, from the very gripping first episode, the answer seems to be…maybe? Something tells me we’ll be riding this wave of uncertainty through to the end. The series opens with footage of the widespread L.A. riots that followed the police beating of Rodney King just two years before Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were slain. It's a quick, effective way of setting up the climate for relations between the LAPD and the city’s Black residents.



We first meet O.J. (an excellent Cuba Gooding Jr.) outside his mansion, where a young, admittedly starstruck driver is waiting to take him to the airport. Only later do we realize that the football star would have killed Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend within the hour, if he is in fact the culprit.



A neighbor soon discovers the mutilated bodies at the end of a trail of blood leading to Brown Simpson's front gate. As the police arrive, evidence that will soon be dissected in painstaking detail comes to light: The killer had a cut on his left hand (so does O.J.), one bloody glove is found at Nicole’s, the matching one is outside O.J.’s house, there’s blood on his white Bronco.



A giant statue of Simpson in his backyard stops the cops in their tracks. They're struck dumb, faces slack, flashlights aloft. Later, state prosecutor Marcia Clark (a formidable Sarah Paulson) claims the police were swayed by O.J.'s celebrity during their questioning of him, allowing vague answers that they wouldn’t let slide with other suspects.