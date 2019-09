Everyone took a side.Even at 13, I was convinced (as I still am) that O.J. Simpson murdered his ex-wife. The evidence was all there, it seemed to me, and why else would he have run? Ninety-five million of us gathered in our living rooms to watch that white Ford Bronco make a comically slow-paced getaway down the 405. And when the spectacular eight-month-long trial finally resulted in a verdict, I still remember the whole school crowding around a single TV in the library to watch it come in, and my total shock at his acquittal.Ryan Murphy’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which premiered on FX last night, arrives in the midst of a true-crime craze. Our obsession over the guilt or innocence of men like Adnan Syed and Steven Avery provides some outlet for the bitter mistrust of law enforcement bred by the fates of Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, and many others. Considering the tensions bubbling over between police and communities of color, as well as our appetite for real-life, did-he-or-didn’t-he stories, a TV series about the biggest case at the intersection of these issues could hardly come at a more appropriate time.Unlike those explored on Serial’s first season and in Making a Murderer, this was a celebrity trial — on a scale not seen before or since (I wasn’t exactly a football fan, but even I had seen O.J. in The Naked Gun). It was a case as much about the privileges of fame as it was about the consequences of color. Even with all the ceaseless news coverage, it practically begged for a proper TV treatment from the start. We spent months imagining, over and over again, what happened the night of the murders, in the Bronco on the freeway, or behind the scenes of the sensational trial. Not to mention that many of the key players were nothing if not perfect fodder for a nighttime soap.