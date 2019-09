Marie Kondo Could Be Our Next Major Lifestyle Guru

Though there hasn't been any confirmation of this, many outlets have hypothesized that Kondo will continue growing her involvement in e-commerce. House Beautiful points out that she has already explored the world of e-commerce a little through a 2018 collaboration with Cuyana , in which the two brands created a small line of leather pouches. She also launched her own Hikidashi boxes for organization and storage last year. If KonMari does receive more funding, we could see even more Kondo-created products, collaborations, and curated items that will help "spark joy" on her website. In other words, she could become the Gwyneth Paltrow of minimalist living.