Is Chrissy Teigen About To Become The Martha Stewart For Millennials?

Home economics is a subject that we definitely associate with our grandmas. However, getting creative in the kitchen, keeping an ultra-comfy home, and throwing killer parties are all things many of us still want to do in the 21st century. To help us achieve those goals, though, we'd like guidance from a lifestyle guru who's a little more like us and a little less like Betty Crocker. Who could possibly fill that role? How about Chrissy Teigen?
TMZ first reported that Chrissy Teigen recently applied to trademark the word "Cravings." According to the trademark application, which we found thanks to Eater, it was filed by Suit & Thai Productions, Inc., a company Teigen founded in 2013. The application states that "Cravings," which also happens to be the name of Teigen's first cookbook, may be used on houseware, appliances, household decor, furniture, linens, and more "homemaking and lifestyle" products. This could mean that after the launch of her soon-to-be released second cookbook, Teigen will be branching out into other areas of the home.
Advertisement
While in recent years many celebrities have launched lifestyle brands with varying levels of success, we think there's definitely a space for Chrissy Teigen's. Based on the best-selling status of her first cookbook, she has a following of folks who want her advice. She also has a strong, blunt voice that hasn't necessarily been seen in this particular arena. (Really, have you ever heard any other cook define a category of food as "shit on toast?") Unlike the always-polished Martha Stewart, Teigen isn't afraid to break rules, be honest, and tell her fans that it's cool to eat hot pockets when you don't feel like cooking.
Just as Gwyneth Paltrow found her niche in selling vaginal steamers and Chlorella smoothies to upper-class health conscious, bohemian women, Teigen can be the lifestyle guru for those of us who want to eat incredible meals while laying on a really comfortable couch in a perfectly plush towel dress. We're not always the most refined, but we still want to have fun and enjoy our home-life, and we think Chrissy Teigen is a great candidate for someone who can realistically help us make that happen.
Related Video:
Advertisement