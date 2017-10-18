Yesterday afternoon, in the absolute cutest way possible, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she had begun shooting photos for her new cookbook. Teigen posted a photo of her one-year-old daughter Luna looking precious while chomping on some ribs. Accompanying the photo Teigen wrote, "Shooting for #cravings2 cookbook today!!! Luna eating @pepperthai2's garlic soy ribs." For those who don't know, @pepperthai2 is Chrissy Teigen's mom, and we're hoping this post means her garlic soy rib recipe is going to show up in Cravings 2. This adorable Instagram post of Luna and her ribs wasn't the only peek into the cookbook photoshoot Teigen gave us – although if it was, we wouldn't complain because just look at her.
The cookbook author also shared a few behind-the-scenes videos and photos on Snapchat. The first post showed Teigen arranging ingredients on a sheet pan. Could this mean we'll be getting some simple sheet pan recipes in her next book? It wouldn't be all that surprising since she's known for accessible dishes. Chrissy also put up two more photos near that same sheet pan, but in these, she was joined by her daughter and little culinary helper Luna. It seems like there will be some aw-worthy pictures inside Cravings 2, but hopefully, we're not too distracted by the cuteness to get the recipes right.
Unsurprisingly, Chrissy Teigen managed to bring some of her trademark quirky charm to the Cravings 2 photoshoot. In one video, she posed with a bundle of herbs, as her friend and hair stylist, Jen Adkins stood nearby with what looked like a small leaf blower. Teigen laughed as Atkins blew the herbs about like one might do with hair for a magazine cover shoot. It may seem ridiculous, but we're guessing they got the perfect shot
Earlier this year, Teigen opened up about having to put her second cookbook on hold while she dealt with postpartum depression. In April, the model told Refinery29 her plan for Cravings 2. She said, "I'm going to try to knock out a bunch of recipes, go on tour with John and Luna, live on this tour bus, and then come back, do a few more recipes, shoot the cookbook, and then have it out for everybody by the beginning of next year." Based on that timeline, it looks like she's on one of the very last steps before this thing gets published, and we couldn't be more excited.
