Lindsay Lohan knows everyone is wondering about what her day-to-day life looks like now that she's been attached to two new television projects, separated from her Russian boyfriend, and briefly lost her grip on the English language. At 30 (nearly 31), the actress seems to be in a great place. So, what's been behind all this good juju? We're finally going to find out — for $2.99 a month.
Yes, Lohan is joining the ranks of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Zendaya, and Jeremy Renner by connecting with fans personally and sharing secret information with her biggest fans, E! News writes. The site is called Preemium, and appears to be a hosting platform for different celebrities and influencers to share personal blog posts, videos, and more.
As of now, Preemium promises that there are four more stars joining Lohan to share their knowledge on fitness, sports, music, and lifestyle. Her monthly cost is also currently the same as the aforementioned Kardashian-Jenners', except she does not appear to have a correlating app (yet).
According to a description on Pret-A-Porter, Lohan's site promises the following: "You will get personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, breaking news, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content and much more." At the moment, Lohan is teasing a few upcoming videos featuring behind-the-scenes footage from a photo shoot (one alone, one with a male model). She also already has a few selfies up because #2017.
But I hope the posts stray from filtered kissy-faces, and go more in to more Goop-esque content. Based on Lohan's latest Instagram posts, that feels like a major possibility. She's been showing off footage of herself cooking scallops (she even references Jamie Oliver), she's been sharing #workoutmotivation, and she's been going on spirited adventures.
