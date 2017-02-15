Regardless of how you celebrate, Valentine's Day has a way of spreading the love. (And we don't just mean when it comes to your Tinder crush.) The perfect example of this is Zendaya, who spent the holiday with a very special someone: her mom.
And the two spent February 14 in the sweetest way possible. The actress uploaded a video to Instagram and her app documenting her doing her mom's makeup. And she's in good hands, especially since we know Zendaya is no stranger to glam makeup tutorials and was even announced as a face of CoverGirl last year. (She even does her own makeup for the red carpet!) She completely transforms her mother's minimalistic makeup look to full-blown glam. But our favorite part is when Zendaya recreates her very own signature bold brows — all while doing her best to gently tweeze her mom's aches without hurting her. Check out the video preview above, or watch the full thing here.
