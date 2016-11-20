Last month, CoverGirl announced that James Charles would be its first male spokesperson. Naturally, the internet quickly fell in love with him.
Well, stand aside, internet. Charles has a new fan: Zendaya.
Fellow CoverGirl Zendaya surprised Charles while he was in the middle of a photo shoot — and it was pretty damn cute.
Zendaya, who took over Cosmopolitan's Snapchat, documented her surprise visit for fans. "I'm about to surprise our first ever CoverBoy, James Charles," she said on Snapchat before shushing her fans.
Lucky for us, someone grabbed the phone and snapped the moment when the two CoverGirl stars met for the first time. Charles is very much surprised and looks really excited to meet Zendaya in person.
After sharing a hug, the duo do a little dance for the cameras to celebrate Charles joining the CoverGirl family.
If you've followed James Charles on social media, you know that he's a big fan of Zendaya's beauty looks. He's even copied some of them with incredible precision, which shouldn't be too surprising given that he's an extremely talented makeup artist.
Alright sooooo I know ya'll have been asking (harassing😂) me about my makeup tutorials and I'm finally starting to work on them! But for one particular tutorial, I want one of YOU in it with me and recreate this bomb look I just created inspired by the Super Sizer Fibers Mascara packaging! So, I’m holding a contest w/ COVERGIRL to find you and here’s how to enter: post an Instavid that’s 30 seconds max of you in a makeup look inspired by COVERGIRL Super Sizer Fibers Mascara’s packaging (be as creative as you want, BEAT THAT FACE HUNTY!!) . Make sure you include #FibersMascaraContest and tag both mine & @COVERGIRL’s ig's...can't wait to see the looks you come up with, see one of you soon😘😘😘
@ZENDAYA INSPIRED 💘 tag her and your bff who would slay this makeup! EDIT: SHE LIKED!! thanks for tagging her guys! ____ this is my entry for the zendaya x @covergirl #FibersMascaraContest ____ brows are @anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow in dark brown. I used my @morphebrushes 35P palette to cut my crease. On the lid is @danessa_myricks metals pigment in sequin. Lashes are of course @covergirl super sizer fiber mascara. Glow is @ofracosmetics Beverly Hills highlighter (use code "JCHARLES" for 30% off!)
Zendaya loved the look so much that she included it in a roundup with several other fan recreations.
Is it too soon to ask if these two are sharing beauty tips? We'd like to get in on that conversation, stat.