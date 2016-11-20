CoverGirl announced that James Charles would be its first male spokesperson. Naturally, the internet quickly fell in love with him. " itemprop="description"/>CoverGirl announced that James Charles would be its first male spokesperson. Naturally, the internet quickly fell in love with him. "/>CoverGirl announced that James Charles would be its first male spokesperson. Naturally, the internet quickly fell in love with him. "/>
Zendaya Arranged CoverGirl Meet Cute With James Charles

Ally Hickson

Last month, CoverGirl announced that James Charles would be its first male spokesperson. Naturally, the internet quickly fell in love with him.

Well, stand aside, internet. Charles has a new fan: Zendaya.

Fellow CoverGirl Zendaya surprised Charles while he was in the middle of a photo shoot — and it was pretty damn cute.

Zendaya, who took over Cosmopolitan's Snapchat, documented her surprise visit for fans. "I'm about to surprise our first ever CoverBoy, James Charles," she said on Snapchat before shushing her fans.

Lucky for us, someone grabbed the phone and snapped the moment when the two CoverGirl stars met for the first time. Charles is very much surprised and looks really excited to meet Zendaya in person.
After sharing a hug, the duo do a little dance for the cameras to celebrate Charles joining the CoverGirl family.

If you've followed James Charles on social media, you know that he's a big fan of Zendaya's beauty looks. He's even copied some of them with incredible precision, which shouldn't be too surprising given that he's an extremely talented makeup artist.
If you remember Zendaya's look on the CoverGirl Super Sizer Fibers Mascara packaging, then you'll recall that she asked fans to create their own versions. Charles was one of the fans who took on the challenge. Along with a beautiful photo of his super-glam look, Charles wrote, "Zendaya inspired."

Zendaya loved the look so much that she included it in a roundup with several other fan recreations.

Is it too soon to ask if these two are sharing beauty tips? We'd like to get in on that conversation, stat.
