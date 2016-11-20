Alright sooooo I know ya'll have been asking (harassing😂) me about my makeup tutorials and I'm finally starting to work on them! But for one particular tutorial, I want one of YOU in it with me and recreate this bomb look I just created inspired by the Super Sizer Fibers Mascara packaging! So, I’m holding a contest w/ COVERGIRL to find you and here’s how to enter: post an Instavid that’s 30 seconds max of you in a makeup look inspired by COVERGIRL Super Sizer Fibers Mascara’s packaging (be as creative as you want, BEAT THAT FACE HUNTY!!) . Make sure you include #FibersMascaraContest and tag both mine & @COVERGIRL’s ig's...can't wait to see the looks you come up with, see one of you soon😘😘😘

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 16, 2016 at 4:24pm PDT