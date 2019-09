James Charles & Zendaya Are More Than CoverGirls — They’re Also Friendship Goals

Reaching CoverGirl status isn’t the only thing James Charles and Zendaya have in common. They’re both also ridiculously passionate about makeup — not just about wearing it, but mastering it, and showing others how to do the same. James even came by the Refinery29 offices last month to film a 10-minute smoky eye video with the beauty team. And Z does her own makeup for red carpet events , impressively. But one thing we’ve never seen is the two of them showing off their pro skills together…until now. In a similar video for Cosmo , James and Zendaya invited viewers to "get ready" with them in the ultimate 10-minute eyeshadow challenge. They used the brand's Jewels palette — and one jaw-droppingly blue eyeliner — to create a bold look that’s actually worth trying on your own. What’s more, they imparted some indispensable wisdom along the way: “When in doubt, blend it out.”