Dear Lindsay Lohan, Thank You (& Happy Birthday)

Dear Lindsay, Linds, Linz, LiLo,



I'm writing this to say thank you. Gracias. Merci. Grazie. Danke sehr. Thanks.



"Who, me?" You might ask aloud, while browsing Instagram and typing your latest incomprehensible message on the Brexit decision, while also sitting next to your Russian heir (rumored) fiancé.



But yes, you. You with your red hair, freckles, and sass. We all know you were one of the OG millennial party girls, and basically invented resting bitch face. It's time to give some credit where credit is due.



On the eve of your 30th birthday, July 2, I want to say thank you so, so much for all the lessons you taught me through the years. You may be an unlikely mentor and inspiration, but you were indeed one to me. You're only six years older than me, but your experience dealing with real-life issues has been a major guiding light for me.



You are older, and have therefore made me all the wiser.



Here goes...

