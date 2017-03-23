Here we have the details, reviews, and loading page of the app (in order). As far as I can tell, that "17+" rating is just a warning because those smoldering glances are hot hot hot! JK, the content is all clean. And that's also because there isn't much of it. There are only a few function of the app: you can listen to Renner sing 42 seconds of "House of the Rising Sun", you can see him in a clip from an appearance on a talk show, and you can pay money to buy "stars" to show him how much you love him. The app, and thus Renner himself as he is the app, promises that exclusive content will also be uploaded here just for this special fans.