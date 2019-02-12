Khloé Kardashian & Penelope Disick Get Matching Haircuts

It seems that Khloé Kardashian is taking notes from her hair-chameleon sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West. The new mom, who has been experimenting with different colors and cuts, has had us on our toes lately. And just weeks after she gave us an epic transformation with baby pink hair, Khloé is back with her first cut of 2019: a short, platinum bob. But she didn't face the scissors alone. She was joined by another family member — her six-year-old niece, Penelope Disick.
Khloé shared a photo of the two posing with their matching blunt bobs on Instagram. "So basically, P is obsessed with me (jk) lol how FREAKING CUTE is she with her haircut???!!!?," she wrote on the Instagram post that has already generated more than two million likes.
Khloé and Penelope got their trims from celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who works with both Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. And as hard as it can be for parents to experience their kid's first haircut, it seems that Kourtney is happy with her daughter's final look. She proudly shared photos of Penelope posing alone with her trendy, chin-length hairdo. "First-ever haircut in all of her enchanting six years," she captioned the post.
Of course, Khloé and Penelope are right on trend with their short cuts. The pros are predicting that the jaw-length bob will be the biggest haircut of 2019, with celebrities like Lucy Boynton building buzz around it. "We are seeing a growing trend towards women going much shorter, adding fringes, and playing with more layers for an effortless boyish look," Sam Burnett, founder and creative director of London's Hare & Bone, previously told Refinery29. So, Penelope is on track to become a trendsetter, just like her aunts. Between this and North West's makeup moments, we have lots to watch out with the Kardashian kids, who seem to be ahead of the beauty game even before they've hit puberty.
