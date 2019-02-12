Khloé Kardashian & Penelope Disick Get Matching Haircuts

It seems that Khloé Kardashian is taking notes from her hair-chameleon sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West. The new mom, who has been experimenting with different colors and cuts, has had us on our toes lately. And just weeks after she gave us an epic transformation with baby pink hair, Khloé is back with her first cut of 2019: a short, platinum bob. But she didn't face the scissors alone. She was joined by another family member — her six-year-old niece, Penelope Disick.