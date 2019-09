Khloé Kardashian & Penelope Disick Get Matching Haircuts

Of course, Khloé and Penelope are right on trend with their short cuts. The pros are predicting that the jaw-length bob will be the biggest haircut of 2019 , with celebrities like Lucy Boynton building buzz around it. "We are seeing a growing trend towards women going much shorter, adding fringes, and playing with more layers for an effortless boyish look," Sam Burnett, founder and creative director of London's Hare & Bone, previously told Refinery29 . So, Penelope is on track to become a trendsetter, just like her aunts. Between this and North West's makeup moments , we have lots to watch out with the Kardashian kids, who seem to be ahead of the beauty game even before they've hit puberty.