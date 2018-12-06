17 CBD Stocking Stuffers For A Truly Chill Holiday

CBD — it's so hot right now. And, if you have any "wellness" nerds on your holiday shopping list, chances are they'd love nothing more than some gummies, bath salts, or lip balms laced with THC's chill, non-psychoactive pal, cannabidiol.
For those who haven't been following CBD's steady and meteoric rise as a possible treatment for everything from anxiety to workout recovery to chronic pain, you can find it in drinks, beauty products, capsules, candy, and tinctures nowadays. Although CBD products aren't regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, it's technically legal. That said, certain items labeled as "full spectrum CBD," as opposed to "CBD isolate," may contain some amount of THC.
As is the case with any new substance or supplement, you should talk to your doctor before giving CBD a try, but if you've got a friend who's already done their due diligence and is already firmly on board the CBD bandwagon, there's no better time than the holidays to give them a new CBD-infused treat.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.