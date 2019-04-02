Over the last few weeks, Kourtney Kardashian has been stepping out of her comfort zone — and her clothes — to promote her lifestyle and e-commerce website, Poosh. It seems like every other day there's a new naked photo on Instagram as Kourtney hyped up her followers for the site drop. (So much for the "least interesting to look at," huh Kim?) And today, the website is finally live, with a mission to "educate, motivate, create, and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all."
With all her photos in the nude, it only makes sense that one of her first posts for the site launch was on "How To Look Good Naked." And because the Kardashians (under mastermind Kris Jenner) know a thing or two about collecting coins, Kourtney's website doesn't just offer words of advice for wearing nothing but your birthday suit with confidence. No, there's $1500 worth of body products to go with her tips.
See the breakdown of her body-care routine — the naked version — ahead. Good posture is free, La Mer cream... not so much.
