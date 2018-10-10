We're all for happy hour deals and late-night karaoke, but as much fun as going out may be, as the temps get cooler, nothing beats a night in. Still, that doesn't have to mean a Friday night spent solo; it's about crafting the perfect night at home with friends. Whether it's a candlelit homemade dinner, a game night around the coffee table, or a Netflix binge sesh with mulled cider, our most beloved fall pastimes are finally here — and they're so much better than hanging out in cramped bars.
In order to get you ready for a season full of hosting, we partnered with CB2 and rounded up our favorite night-in essentials: from diffusers and marble candles that create an intimate ambiance to lush decor like velvet floor cushions and faux-fur throws. Click ahead to find out how to take your average night in to the next level.