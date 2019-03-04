Mardi Gras may be a great excuse to don a colorful mask and drink something bubbly, but there’s no reason you can’t lean in to the Carnival spirit year-round. It’s the perfect way to add an extra little layer of opulence to a dinner party with friends, without forcing them to adhere to an overly complicated theme.
That’s why we teamed up with Torresella Wines to show you how to throw the ultimate Carnival-inspired masquerade party, filled with plenty of gilded touches (and those aforementioned bubbles). Watch the video above to see six easy steps to pull it off, and get those masks ready.
Advertisement