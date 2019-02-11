Stormi Webster's First Birthday Party Was Basically A Wedding

In addition to those who were hired to help bring StormiWorld to life the party itself also had some classic bridal vibes. It took place in a tent, which is a fairly common location for wedding receptions. There was live music, although instead of your typical wedding band, the performers wore mascot costumes and instead of classic love songs and party anthems by the Black Eyed Peas, they performed "Baby Shark." Finally, for some of us, the mark of truly fun nuptials is the presence of late night snacks that come out well after the main meal is served, once most people have had several glasses of champagne. Though StormiWorld took place in the middle of the day and alcohol did not seem to be flowing, Jenner made sure some delicious junk food got passed around. Toward the end of the many photos and videos she shared to her Instagram story on Saturday, the new mom posted a shot of French fries stuffed in pink cardboard sleeves featuring SW, her daughter's initials, in a Louis Vitton-like print. As Jenner said herself, it's all in the "details."