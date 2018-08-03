It's been a defining year for Travis Scott (née Jacques Webster). He welcomed baby girl Stormi Webster with girlfriend Kylie Jenner in February and released Astroworld, his 17-track solo studio album featuring collaborations with Drake, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Kid Cudi, and Stevie Wonder on August 3.
In honor of the album, Scott attended what looked like the most epic carnival-themed listening party with Jenner last night, replete with giant blow-up of Scott's face and tons of PDA between the new parents. The PDA seems on theme, because many Jenner references on the album are about the duo's sex life. Spoiler alert: their sex life is fire, at least according to Scott.
There's but one reference to baby Stormi, when Scott shouts out his "baby mama" for her recent Forbes cover as a self-made billionaire. This must have been a recent addition, as just last week, Scott came to Jenner's defense after some questioned just how self-made Jenner really was.
Click ahead for all of Scott's sweet, explicit, and loving shout outs to Jenner.